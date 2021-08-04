Rahul Dev felt guilty about dating Mughda Godse after wife’s death





Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse are in a strong relationship for more than seven years. Rahul started dating the ‘Fashion’ actress in 2013 almost four years after the demise of his wife Rina in 2009. Rahul and Rina had been married for 11 years but the former lost his wife to cancer.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rahul opened up about the guilt feel he had in his mind for dating Mughda Godse after Rina’s death.

Rahul said, "When I was married, I never used to hide the fact that I was married. I hadn't even done a film at that time. There are very few things in life that are real. Everything else is... There is a work dream that you're chasing, there are some other things, everyone has passions. That whole fabric of life if you weave together, if there is someone who is important to you, I can't understand why I would want to hide them. The only point where I would initially sort of struggle is I didn't know how my son's going to react. But when he knows, then there's no point."

The actor revealed he was hesitant to share his relationship with his son, Siddhant. Once his son was aware their relationship, Rahul felt no need to hide it from the rest of the world. In the interview, Rahul spoke about the guilt he had when he started dating Mughda. The actor said, "I think anybody who's had a fantastic first relationship would always feel if this is correct, in this day and age... There is a gap, in terms of years. So I used to feel if this is proper on my part. There were many things. You have a next in line, he was very, very young. And the other side of the family. You'd feel that you would hurt them by moving on with your life."

Rahul and his girlfriend Mughda Godse have an age difference of 14 years but the age gap did not bother the couple at all. In an earlier interview, Rahul Dev opened up about his age gap with girlfriend Mughda Godse. Rahul said even his parents had an age gap of 10 years.

He said on a talk show, “We have a nearly 14 year age gap and it did worry me, but then I realised that my parents had an age gap of 10 years too. So it’s not that big a gap. Also, I believe that till the time you are happy, age difference and everything else shouldn’t be an issue.”

Talking to Hindustan Times, Rahul said about Mughda,“There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress.”

Mugdha had added, “Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us. I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess.”



