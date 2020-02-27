Raghuvir Yadav’s wife files for divorce after 32 yrs of marriage, demands Rs 10 cr alimony





Bollywood actor Raghuvir Yadav’s marriage has come to an end. His wife Purnima Kharga, a former Kathak dancer has filed for divorce after 32 years of marriage and she demanded alimony of Rs 10 crore. Purnima has demanded an temporary maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore.

Purnima and Raghuvir tied the knot in 1988 and together they have a 30-year-old son. Due to some tensions, the couple was living separately since 1995. Purnima even claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to support Raghuvir during his struggling period. However, Raghuvir Yadav's wife also claimed that Raghuvir reportedly established relationship with other women after becoming successful .

The report has quoted the petition stating, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents(Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behaviour, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner(Purnima) cruelly. Under these circumstances, the Petitioner submits that he is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)0) and 130-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”

Purnima Kharga also accused Raghuvir Yadav of having an affair with Roshni Achreja, wife of actor Sanjay Mishra. She added that the two also have a 14-year-old son out of wedlock. Purnima also claimed that Raghubir fell for Nandita Das, seven years after marriage.