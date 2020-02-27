Raghuvir Yadav is living with Sanjay Mishra's wife, had an affair with Nandita Das





Raghuvir Yadav’s estranged wife Purnima Kharga has alleged that her husband is living with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and had a relationship with director and actress Nandita Das. She

In an interview with SpotboyE, she said “Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son. Things started going wrong after seven years of our shaadi. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot’s serial.”

Talking about Nandita, she said, “Nandita left him, she told him one day that she’s fallen in love with someone else. Besides, many people had started telling Nandita that she should not settle down with Raghubir as it would be only messy.”

His wife Purnima Kharga, a former Kathak dancer has filed for divorce after 32 years of marriage and she demanded alimony of Rs 10 crore. Purnima has demanded an temporary maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore.

Purnima and Raghuvir tied the knot in 1988 and together they have a 30-year-old son. Due to some tensions, the couple was living separately since 1995. Purnima even claimed that she quit her career as an international Kathak dancer to support Raghuvir during his struggling period. However, Raghuvir Yadav's wife also claimed that Raghuvir reportedly established relationship with other women after becoming successful .

The report has quoted the petition stating, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents(Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behaviour, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner(Purnima) cruelly. Under these circumstances, the Petitioner submits that he is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)0) and 130-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.”