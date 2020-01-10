Raghu Ram, wife Natalie share first picture of son ‘Rhythm’





Proud parents Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio shared the first picture of their baby boy Rhythm born on January 6th. The picture has Raghu holding his baby boy in his arms and the mother standing with them.

Introducing their son to the world, Raghu Ram and Natalie have captioned the adorable photo,"I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe. Like light. Like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic. Eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello World!"

However, both Raghu and Natalie shared another picture of their son in which he is lying on a sofa and the camera focuses on Rhythm's feet and has the couple's standing far looks hazy.

The proud parents named their bundle of joy, Rhythm’ as it specifically can’t be linked to any one religion.

The couple wanted to “find a multi-cultural, multinational and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked ‘Rhythm.’ More importantly, it can’t be linked with any religion.”

According to Raghu, Natalie opted for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques “for a beautiful, calm and natural process.”

Raghu says he feels 'relieved' on becoming a father. “There were actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood. He also informed that the mother and child are safe and hailed child-birth as “magical and awe-inspiring,” he added.

Talking about welcoming his baby, he said, “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”