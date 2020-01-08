Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio blessed with a baby boy, named 'Rhythm'





MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies creator Raghu Ram turns father. His wife Natalie Di Luccio delivered a baby boy on January 6th and the proud parents named their bundle of joy, Rhythm’ as it specifically can’t be linked to any one religion.

The couple wanted to “find a multi-cultural, multinational and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked ‘Rhythm.’ More importantly, it can’t be linked with any religion.”

According to Raghu, Natalie opted for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques “for a beautiful, calm and natural process.”

Raghu says he feels 'relieved' on becoming a father. “There were actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood. He also informed that the mother and child are safe and hailed child-birth as “magical and awe-inspiring,” he added.

Talking about welcoming his baby, he said, “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”

With an adorable post last year, Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio announced the latter’s pregnancy announcement, "This has been a hard secret to keep! We are so excited and can't wait to meet you little munchkin," she wrote while he added: "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet." Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beach wedding in December last year.