Radhika Madan receives the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine





From May 1st, government has allowed vaccination from the age group of 18 years and our Bollywood celebrities are taking the shot. Among then was actor Radhika Madan, who got vaccinated.

Sharing a picture of her being vaccinated by health workers, she wrote, "One step at a time #Vaccinated I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot and please take full precautions at the vaccination centers. Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated #FightCorona", wrote Radhika Madan.

Earlier, actors like Adnan Sami, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.