Radhika Apte receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Bollywood actress Radhika Apte received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old actress shared the picture of her being vaccinated.

The ‘Padman’ actress wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination."

Radhika Apte is the latest celebrity to get jabbed.

Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Rohit Shetty, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their vaccination dose. Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Shefali Shah also received COVID-19 vaccine.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be seen essaying the role of an undercover agent in the upcoming film ‘Mrs.Undercover’. The film marks the directorial debut of writer Anushree Mehta.