‘Radhe’ first poster: Muscular Salman Khan in full action mode





The first poster of Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Radhe’ was released today and the superstar is seen in full action mode. He sports a sleeveless white tee and jeans, holding a gun with burning helicopters and artillery at the backdrop.

While dropping the first poster, Salman Khan announced that ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will hit the theatres on May 13th.

While making the announcement, Salman wrote, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine....... #RadheOn13thMay #2MonthsToRadhe."

It is a joint collaboration of Salman Khan Films and Zee Studious.



Speaking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, "We are excited to bring back audiences to cinemas through this partnership with Salman Khan as his movies create an atmosphere of festivity. This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe : Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema goers."

"Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bring back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for. We are delighted to collaborate with Zee Studios for Radhe and together we want the film to reach all the audience, and for them to enjoy it with all safety measures in place," said a spokesperson from Salman Khan Films.



Helmed by Prabhu Deva, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' sees Salman Khan playing the role of a cop while Disha Patani plays his love interest. Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda also play pivotal roles in this action-packed movie.

