R Madhavan tests Covid positive, actor makes ‘3 Idiots’ link





After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. After testing positive, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor made witty connection with his co-star and superstar Aamir Khan, who also contracted the virus recently.

In ‘3 Idiots’, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi played the key roles. Aamir Khan also tested positive for the virus and Madhavan made a connection to Aamir, Sharman, ‘3 Idiots’ to inform fans that he is Covid positive.

He wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Fans wished the actor a speedy recovery in the comments section. "Take care Maddy. Wishing you a speedy recovery," a fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

Aamir Khan tested positive and is currently in-home quarantine.

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson confirmed the news, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

On the work front, R Madhavan, who was last seen in ‘Maara’ will be next seen in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’plays an aerospace engineer and scientist S Nambi Narayan.