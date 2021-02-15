Pulwama Attack: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan & others pay tribute to martyrs





It’s been two years on February 2020 since the Pulwama attack took place and our nations pay tribute to the bravehearts. Our Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handle to pay their heartfelt tribute to the martyrs.

In this terror attack, forty CRPF personnel were killed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama.

Sharing picture of 40 bravehearts, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Remembering our bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice”.

Varun Dhawan shared the same image on Instagram and captioned "Jai Hind".

Actor Kartik Aaryan prayed for the families of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.

"On this day, two years back, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours," the actor tweeted.

Rajkummar Rao took to the microblogging site and wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to all our martyred brothers"

"Rest In Power Bravehearts of Pulwama!" actor Suniel Shetty wrote.

"India will Always Remember Your Sacrifice In #PulwamaAttack #JaiHind, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, I bow my head down in respect for our brave soldiers who laid down their lives at Pulwama to keep us safe. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice, we stand in solidarity with our armed forces. Jai Hind”.

Sidharth Malhotra, A salute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty on this day. #PulwamaAttack