Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy





Television couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma became proud parents of a baby boy. Puja delivered her baby on Friday. The overjoyed father shared the news, he wrote, "Puja and I are proud and extremely happy to share that we are parents of a lovely baby boy today."

Kunal Verma also shared Puja Banerjee and their newborn’s health update, he had said: "I was with Puja in the operation theatre, while she delivered our baby. Both Puja and the baby are doing fine and I am extremely thankful to God for his blessings," reported ETimes.

Just a few days before Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma shared glimpses of the pregnancy photoshoot on their Instagram, "Ab intezaar aur nahi," wrote Kunal while Puja wrote: "Awaiting baby."

Last month, Puja Banerjee had an intimate baby shower ceremony with close ones. The expected mommy shined in yellow. "I can't express my feelings in words as I am overwhelmed with all the love each and every one showered yesterday for my 1st baby shower. Starting from my love Kunal, thanks for the 1st surprise," she wrote.

Earlier, Pooja had shared a picture with her baby bump covered in a rose-pink dress. The caption read, “A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma.”

Puja and Kunal registered their wedding in April but due to pandemic their plan to wed according to traditional rituals got shelved.