Puja Banerjee getting married to beau Kunal Verma on August 16





On the occasion of International Women's Day 2020, TV actress Puja Banerjee announced her wedding to her beau Kunal Verma soon. They first met on the set of ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna’ and got engaged in 2017. Popular celebrities and close friends of the Puja and Kunal ncluding Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti & Bharti Singh attended their engagement ceremony.

After dating for nine years, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma parted ways in between but again got back together and got engaged on August 16, 2017. And now Puja and Kunal decided to take their relationship to the next level.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Puja Banerjee took to social media to announce her wedding with Kunal Verma. Sharing a beautiful picture of her and Kunal on Instagram, she penned a heartfelt note,"BIG NEWS ON THIS WOMEN'S DAY I WANT TO SHARE THIS WITH ALL OF YOU @kunalrverma U COMPLETE ME. I HAVE BEEN A DAUGHTER A SISTER. A FRIEND A GIRLFRIEND AND NOW FINALLY GOING TO BE A WIFE. ITS TIME TO BE TOGETHER FOREVER. SO ARE FINALLY GETTING MARRIED . NEED ALL OF YOUR BEST WISHES ??"