Puja Banerjee flaunts sindoor in her first seflie after marrying Kunal Verma





Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot in a registered marriage about one-and-half month ago. Newly married Puja Banerjee shared her first selfie with husband Kunal Verma post marriage in which she is seen flaunting sindoor and wearing a red Rajasthani saree while Kunal donned a black tee.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "First click ? shaadi mubarak to us"

The actress tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Kunal Verma in a court marriage. The couple skipped any big celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. Puja and Kunal were supposed to get married on April 15 and on the same day, Puja revealed that one-and-half month back, she had a court marriage with Kunal Verma.

Puja Banerjee made the announcement by showing a throwback picture from the last year Durga Puja.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Puja wrote,"This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents we starting our new life need all of ur best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we."



She further added, "Our family is happy and so are we. BBut given circumstances our heart goes out to all the people who are fighting for their lives right now and to all the families who lost their loved ones . Our prayers with all of you and a small contribution from our side as the money we were to spend for our marriage function we are donating to people who are in need now this is no time to celebrate but we will celebrate with our loved ones once the world becomes a happy place again. Jai Mata Di."

The couple got engaged in August 2017 in a lavish ceremony which was attended by Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti & Bharti Singh among others.

Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma met each other on the sets of Star Plus show ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’ in 2008 and since then they have been together. In between, their relationship hit the rough patch but they sorted out things and now they are together forever and ever.