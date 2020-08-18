Puja Banerjee flaunts baby bump with hubby Kunal Verma





Puja Banerjee is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Verma and the expected mommy proudly flaunted her baby bump.

"A big thank u to @nikhilapalat & @tajlandsend for this #staycation and all the pampering as it was much needed to me especially in this time. #soontobemommy #soontobepapa #soontobeparents @kunalrverma (sic)”, Puja captioned picture of Kunal and herself holding her baby bump. She is dressed in a skirt and white top while Kunal is dressed in blue denim and tee,

In an interview with The Times Of India, the elated mommy-to-be said, "Yes, Kunal and I are excited about entering this new, beautiful phase in our lives. I am in a happy space now, and have been enjoying my personal time. In fact, I have not stepped out of my apartment since April."

Puja wished to work during pregnancy, but due to pandemic she is taking precautions, Puja said, "I would have continued working even during pregnancy, but due to the pandemic, I felt that it was important to take precautions and stay at home. I plan to get back to work by next year and hopefully, the pandemic will be over by then."

Puja and Kunal registered their wedding but due to pandemic their plan to wed according to traditional rituals got shelved.

Revealing her baby shower and plans for a traditional wedding after the little one arrives, Puja continued, “We had a lot of dreams for our wedding, and had planned everything to the T. However, the pandemic changed everything and even my mother, who lives in Kolkata, could not attend our registered wedding. I am hoping to have a regular ceremony and do my pheras with Kunal after the baby arrives. Hopefully, my mother will also be able to attend it.”

Congratulations to Puja and Kunal!