Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar dies of heart attack





Producers Guild CEO Kulmeet Makkar passed away of cardiac arrest on Friday. Karan Johar, Ashoke Pandit and many more pays tribute.

Ashoke Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the sudden demise of our dear friend #KulmeetMakkar CEO- The Film and Television Producers Guild of India due to massive heart attack in Dharamshala (Himachal). Will miss you #Kulmeet. Heartfelt condolences to d family,” Pandit wrote.

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Kulmeet you were such an incredible pillar to all of us at the Producers Guild of India....relentlessly working for the industry and towards its enhancement and advancement... you left us too soon...We will miss you and always Remember you fondly.... Rest in peace my friend..”

Director Hansal Mehta also condoled Kulmeet Makkar’s demise, he wrote, “Damn it... Now Kulmeet! RIP my friend.” Sanjay Suri wrote, “Just heard the terrible news of #KulmeetMakkar CEO Producers Guild of India passing away. What a wonderful man and a good friend. Very very sad !”

“Om shanti,” one person wrote in response to Pandit’s tweet. “God bless his soul,” wrote another.

After Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor this is the third death in the industry.

May his soul rest in peace!