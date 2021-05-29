Producer Ryan Stephen dies of Covid-19; Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Dia mourn





Producer Ryan Stephen passed due to Covid-19 complications and our Bollywood celebrities expressed shock and condolence over the untimely demise of the ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and ‘Devi’ producer.

From Manoj Bajpayee to Varun Dhawan, celebrities took to their social media handle to mourn the demise of Ryan Stephen.

Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Rip Ryan" while Kiara Advani wrote, "Our dearest Ryan Gone Too Soon."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN." He reacted to Suparna Varma's tweet that read, "Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless yo"

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever known." Farhan Akhtar posted on Twitter, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family. RIP.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram handle. Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, which also produced 'Indoo Ki Jawani', paid homage to Stephen. "Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace," a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, "A friend over two decades, some delectable evenings over home baked cake & coffee. lost touch. a creative, kind hearted man. Can't believe Ryan's no more . Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen".

He is survived by his mother and sisters.