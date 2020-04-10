Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for Covid-19





A huge relief for the Moranis. Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani has been tested negative for novel coronavirus. She contracted the virus last week and was admitted to Nanavati hospital. Her second tests showed negative result.

“Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home,” a source close to the family told the newspaper.

Shaza Morani developed Covid-19 after she returned from Sri Lanka. Not only Shaza but her actress sister Zoa Morani also tested positive for virus and she has been undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Zoa travelled to Rajasthan and after coming home, she showed the symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, their producer father Karim Morani has also tested positive for the virus. But their mother Zara Morani is clear.

On Wednesday, Zoa shared an update on Instagram, “My father, sister and I have been tested Covid 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few.. will be sharing the experiences soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help.. It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest.. very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a-lot! Will share details soon Thank you for all the wishes.. looking forward to being home soon,” she wrote.

Zoa’s caption read, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ...”