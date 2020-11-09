Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed arrested in drug case





The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed in drug case. NCB is raiding various places to arrest drug peddlers.

ANI tweeted, "Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. One alleged drug peddler arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at Andheri and Kharghar areas on the intervening night of 7th and 8th November. #Maharashtra."

During the raid, Firoz Nadiadwala was not at home. NCB team questioned Shabana Saeed and was summoned. Firoz Nadiadwala’s name cropped up after questioning few suspects. 10 grams of ganja seized from the producer’s residence. Meanwhile, in a statement, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on.”

Meanwhile, the NCB recently arrested Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother in the drug case. Actor Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager Karishma Prakash is also under the NCB scanner. Earlier, Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were summoned for questioning by NCB.

Today, Firoz Nadiadwala was spotted outside NCB office.