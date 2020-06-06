Producer Anil Suri dies of Covid-19, denied bed in hospitals





Bollywood producer Anil Suri passed away of coronavirus on Thursday. He was 77. Anil’s brother Rajiv Suri informed that Anil developed fever on June 2 but his condition worsened the next day and also had breathlessness.

“He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed,” Rajiv claimed. “He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm,” Rajiv told PTI.

His last rites were performed on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground in the presence of only four close family members. All were seen in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Anil is survived by two children and wife.

Anil Suri bankrolled Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak. He also produced Basu Chatterjee’s 1979 film Manzil featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. Sadly, Basu Chatterjee also passed away on Thursday morning.