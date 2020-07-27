Priyanka’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner gives birth to a baby girl





Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner welcomed a baby girl with husband Joe Jonas. The proud parents named their baby girl, Willa.

Sophie and Joe's reps confirmed the news of the baby's birth to People.com. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," they said in a statement.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source about the couple's first days with the child. "Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in LA and are over the moon," its source said. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the new parents.

After dating for three years, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May, 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple then took marital vows in France and pictures from their lavish wedding did all the round on net.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1.

The actress got engaged at 21 and got married at the age of 23. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she told Rolling Stone. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she added. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know."