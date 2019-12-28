Priyanka twinned with husband Nick as they enjoy vacation in Californian Mountains





Before Christmas, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas whisked off to the snow-capped mountains of California and enjoyed some ‘We’ moment in snowy Californian Mountains.

PeeCee shared a picture with her dearest hubby twinned in similar clothes, Priyanka wrote: “Bye winter wonderland.. you will be missed. See you in 2020 #twinning #twinningiswinning”

In the picture, Nickyanka was dressed in black and white track suits accessorized with helmets and snow boots and holing each other’s hands and showing back to the camera.

Priyanka also shared pictures of herself riding a snow bike. Calling it her ‘mean machine’, she wrote: “Me and my mean machine.. somewhere over the rainbow

Earlier, the couple celebrated Christmas along with family, including Priyanka’s mom Dr Madhu?Chopra, brother Siddharth and her crew members. Sharing a picture with Nick, posing in front of a Christmas tree, she had written: “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas.” In another video clip, she had shared, Priyanka is sitting on what she called ‘bat mobile’ and had written: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas”.