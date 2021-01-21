Priyanka, Sushmita, Swara Bhasker congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris





America got its 46th President. After defeating Donald Trump, Joe Biden took oath as the President of the United States of America and this election also showed women power. Indian-American Kamala Harris has taken oath as the Vice President of the USA. Kamala became the first female vice president of the USA.

Bollywood took to their social media account to wish Joe and Harris.

Sharing a photo of Biden and Harris, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Congratulations UNITED States of America!! Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris It's beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other...beyond geography!! “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” Regards & Respect from India.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a sketch of Harris on Instagram and wrote, “The Future Is Female”.

Swara Bhasker shared a couple of photos from the ceremony and captioned them, “United States Of America, you did good!”

Dia Mirza wrote the lines of Amanda Gorman’s poem which read, “When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” – Amanda Gorman #ANewDayInAmerica #Inauguration2021 #ParisAgreement.”

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks were among to perform during the oath taking ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.