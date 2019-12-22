Priyanka-Nick's Rs 3-crore wedding gave 3 months of Umaid Bhawan's revenue





One year back, on December 1st 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish wedding at Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur and it was attended by international guests and PeeCee’s close friends and relatives. It was a 3-day wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan palace and the couple paid 3 crore for the wedding which made up for 3 months of revenue.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd CEO and MD, Puneet Chhatwal at an event confirmed, "That one per cent (of top spenders) helps. Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra's wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months. One is enough."

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent a whopping USD 461,000 on the venue which included four-day stays for the wedding party in the palace's rooms and also the cost of hiring of hotel rooms for the guests.

Chhatwal also said the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding inspired a lot of brands. The sangeet, mehendi and two types of weddings-Hindu and Christian wedding was held at the Umaid Bhawan palace and beautiful pictures are also shared on net.

“We re-watched the video of our sangeet last week on our first anniversary, and the togetherness of our family and friends during this event still sparks the same warmth and excitement that it did just over a year ago at our wedding,” said Priyanka.