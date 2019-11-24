Priyanka, Katrina, Kriti, Huma, Arpita, Tahira party together





Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer hosted a party at her residence on Saturday and it was attended by host of Bollywood stars. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who was also part of the party shared a group selfie on her Instagram account. It has Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Barucha, Ekta and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. “Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long,” she captioned her post. Huma Qureshi also tweeted the same group photo from the bash.

The guests list include Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.



Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra posed with Salman Khan’s pregnant sister Arpita Khan. Katrina shared the selfie with the caption, ‘Girl’ with heart emoji.

Priyanka, who is currently in India shooting for Netflix I ‘The White Tiger’ turned up for the party in a yellow set of top and pants. Katrina was dressed in a short black dress.



