Priyanka Kalantari, husband Vikas Kalantari test Covid-19 positive





‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Priyanka Kalantari and her actor-husband Vikas Kalantari have been tested positive for coronavirus and they are under home quarantine. The couple has a one-year old son Vihaan.

Vikas tweeted, “My wife Priyanka & myself have tested positive for Covid19 today. We are home quarantined with mild symptoms & are taking utmost precautions and care. We have isolated ourselves. To any1 who has come in contact with us recently pl take necessary precautions.”

Recovery wishes are pouring in from every corner.

Rashami Desai wishes them a speedy recovery. “Get well soon Vikas and Priyanka,” she wrote. Helly Shah also commented, “Get well super soon you guys Wishing a speedy recovery.”

Parul Choudhary wrote, “Please take care I tested positive too but had no symptoms whatsoever, just self quarantined, had hot water and kaadha twice a day, tested myself after ten days, came out negative.” Ashita Dhawan and Ashka Goradia also posted wishes for a speedy recovery.

Karan Mehra also commented, “Please look after yourselves and the baby....wishing you a speedy recovery,” while wrote, “oh noo..please Takecare Sending you both all the positive vibes and speedy recovery.”

Priyanka and Vikas had welcomed a baby boy on July 24 2019.