Priyanka falls asleep on Nick’s lap during self-quarantine





During self-quarantine period, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together. They are self-isolated in their California home and their latest picture screams only love and love.

The new pictyre shared by Priyanka on her Instagram shows her sleeping, with her head on Nick’s lap while Nick holds her and gazes at her adoringly. The duo sparks incredible love for each other.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra completed 10 days of self quarantining on Saturday, and Nick shared a video in which he can be seen saying, “Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes.” Priyanka added, “Let’s just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love.”