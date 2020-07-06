Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump





Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner flaunted her baby bump as she enjoys a stroll in Los Angeles with husband Joe Turner. Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in white short dress paired with tennis shoes. The 25-year-old actress cradled her baby bump in photographs. As a protective measure, the parents-to-be wore face masks.

The family also took their three pet dogs for a stroll. According to a report in US Weekly, the ‘Game Of Thrones’ star, is due in the middle of summer.

The actress got engaged at 21 and got married at the age of 23. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she told Rolling Stone. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she added. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know."

After dating for three years, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May, 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple then took marital vows in France and pictures from their lavish wedding did all the round on net.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1.