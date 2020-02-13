Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Tuner expecting first child with Joe Jonas





According to the latest grapevine, Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law and Hollywood actress Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband and Nick Jonas’s brother Joe Jonas.

Just Jared quoted a source as saying, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them”.

Another source said, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Another report suggested that the ‘Game Of Thrones’ star is four months pregnant but they are keeping mum and are extremely excited. "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them”.

Jonas and Turner were clicked together on 30 January when they had lunch at The Ivy Soho. They were also photographer together at SAW awards in mid-January.

The actress got engaged at 21 and got married at the age of 23. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she told Rolling Stone. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she added. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know."

After dating for three years, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May, 2019 in Las Vegas. The couple then took marital vows in France and pictures from their lavish wedding did all the round on net.