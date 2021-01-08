Priyanka Chopra’s salon visit amid UK’s Covid-19 lockdown invites cop





Priyanka Chopra enrolled herself into a new controversy. During Covid-19 lockdown in UK, the actress visited a salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and her pet dog Diana at around 4.55 pm. Half an hour later, police officers arrived at the salon and confronted the salon owner and asked the actress to leave.

Due to the new strain of coronavirus, UK again underwent complete lockdown to restrain the spread of the virus. A report in Metro.co.uk quoted a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police as saying, "Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued."

However, the ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actor or the salon owner did not have to pay fine because they have the necessary documents containing the permission to open the salon privately for the film. PeeCee's spokesperson also clarified that the salon was opened for production and all the guidelines were followed.

Following the incident, Josh Wood issued a statement through his salon's official Twitter page, saying, "Following government guidelines, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately and everyone involved has been tested and followed both the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports guidelines, as well as film production regulations. The paperwork legally permitting Priyanka and Josh to be there was provided to the authorities who were satisfied by it."

The actress is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Text For You’.

Talking about the film, ‘Text For You is written and directed by Jim Strouse. The romantic comedy is an English remake of the German-language film ‘SMS Fur Dich’, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Priyanka Chpra will be seen alongside Sam Heughan in the movie. Lately, Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas shot a cameo for the film.