Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas meets with an accident





Priyanka Chopra’s husband and singer Nick Jonas suffered injury after he met with a bike accident on the set of the singing reality show The Voice. He has sustained multiple injuries.

According to E! News. Nick Jonas said that he "took a spill on a bike" and cracked his rib in the accident. When the host of the show, Carson Daly, inquired about Nick's health, the singer responded, "I am feeling OK. I have been better, but I am doing all right."

According to E! News, Nick Jonas also detailed his injuries from the bike accident and said that he has suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises." He further jokingly told his co-coach, singer Blake Shelton, to not make him laugh as it hurts him. "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the 28-year-old singer said.

After the bike accident, the singer returned to the set. Nick even shared videos and seflies from the set.