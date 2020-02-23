Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Sophie Turner on 24th birthday





Priyanka Chopra wished her sister-in-law and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner on her 24th birthday with an adorable post.

PeeCee first met Sophie at MET Gala in 2017. It was a life changing event for PeeCee because she not only made her first appearance with Nick but also met Sophie for the first time. Sharing a picture from the same event with Sophie, the Desi girl wrote on her Instagram account, “Happy Birthday Soph! Love you! Hope today is special.”

Sophie is expecting her first child with singer husband Joe Jonas. Joe shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.” The day before, he had shared a video of them singing Amsterdam. Joe captioned it, “Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet.”

Nick also wished Sophie by calling her a legend. He shared a still of her from their song Sucker in his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this legend. Love you!”



