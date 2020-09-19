Priyanka Chopra wishes sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her birthday





On Friday, Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law and Kevin Jonas’s wife Danielle Jonas celebrated her birthday today and PeeCee wished Danielle Jonas on her D-day.

PeeCee took to her Instagram stories to wish Danielle, sharing picture of the two in gown, the ‘Quantico’ actress wrote, Happy Birthday Danielle, wish you love and happiness always.”

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas also took to Instagram?Stories to wish his sister-in-law and wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Danielle, miss you guys so much!”

On September 16th, Nick Jonas celebrated his 28th birthday and Priyanka had written a loving note on her husband’s birthday. “So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” she wrote.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Priyanka said, “We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left.” Nick added, “There was no kiss. There was nothing.”

Nick revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka on their first date. The singer patted her back instead of kissing her. As Priyanka expressed disbelief at the ‘back pat’, Nick told the magazine, “She’s still upset about that.” However, he explained that he did not make a move on her, as her mother was in the house. “I thought it was a respectful first night,” he said. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” she jokingly complained.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December according to Hindu and Christian rituals.

In May, Nick wished Priyanka on their two-year anniversary of their first date. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years,” he wrote.