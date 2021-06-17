Priyanka Chopra wishes mom on birthday, Nick too wishes Madhu Chopra





Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has turned a year older today and on her special day, her actress daughter Priyanka Chopra and her son—in-law send adorable wishes.

PeeCee shared an excerpt from her autobiography, Unfinished to wish her mom. She called her epitome of beauty.

She wrote, "My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellowe...Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck. I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes," she wrote.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Nick, too, wished his 'incredible mother-in-law. "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati," he captioned a picture of the two.