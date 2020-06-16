Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra on her birthday





Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to wish her dearest mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. PeeCee shared a video montage of their pictures together to wish Madhu Chopra on her D-day. She called her mother her backbone, her strength.

Priyanka wrote: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Heart suit Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @madhuchopra.”

The clip showed some touching mother-daughter moments, including Madhu feeding a piece of cake to her daughter, together at Eiffel Tower, pictures from Madhu Chopra’s previous birthday celebrations and Priyanka’s mom standing by beachside with a bunch of flowers in hand.