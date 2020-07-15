Priyanka Chopra wishes mom-in-law Denise Jonas on birthday

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Wednesday, 15th July 2020,04:07


Bollywood actress wished her mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her 54th birthday.

On Monday, the desi girl shared a photograph of herself and her mother-in-law to wish her. While wishing her, PeeCee revealed the nickname she has given to her mom-in-law.

She posted a selfie with her with the caption, “Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...???? @mamadjonas ?? @nickjonas”. 


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media