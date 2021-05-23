Priyanka Chopra wishes manager Anjula Acharia on birthday with a glam photo





Priyanka Chopra might be far away from her close ones but she did not forget to wish them on their special day. PeeCee sends sweet birthday wish to her manager Anjula Acharia with a stunning picture. The picture showed Priyanka dressed in stunning red outfit with stunning neckpiece and posing with the birthday girl.

Priyanka captioned the adorable photo, "Wishing this amazing girl the happiest of birthdays! I'm so sad I can't be with you. Anj you are a force. We have done things together that even we couldn't have imagined... I wish you so much joy love happiness but most of all the magic of imagination. Because when you imagine you make anything happen! Happy birthday darling and keep smiling (sic)."

The actress is currently in the USA with her singer husband Nick Jonas and the couple started a fundraiser for the Covid-19 relief work in India and have raised $1 million for Covid relief in India. They have now raised the fundraising target to $3 million. Thanking everyone for their contributions, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.”

She further added, “All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you @give_india for the incredible work you are doing on ground (sic).”

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel in the UK.