Priyanka Chopra wishes bro Siddharth’s girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on birthday





Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on her birthday.

Sharing a family picture with Neelam, PeeCee wrote, “Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya”.

Siddharth also posted heartfelt birthday wish for Neelam. Sharing pictures with her, he wrote on Instagram, “Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.

Priyanka and Siddharth’s cousin, Meera Chopra also wished Neelam. “Happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. I wish u get everything that u desire. Lots of love to u,” Meera wrote in the comments section on Siddharth’s post.

In July, Neelam took to her Instagram account and shared picture of Sid’s birthday celebration.

“Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89. I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you,” she wrote.

“Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the a** sometimes) #siddyday #birthdaybehavior #sneakypicturetaker,” she added.

Siddharth and Neelam’s dating rumour first sparked when they were first spotted together at the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year in colour-coordinated outfits.