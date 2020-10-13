Priyanka Chopra wishes bestie Tamanna Dutta on birthday very adorably

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Tuesday, 13th October 2020,08:10


Priyanka Chopra wishes her ex-roommate and friend Tamanna Dutta with a sweet video.

PeeCee shared a video with Tamanna to wish her on her birthday. The actress captioned the video saying, “From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam! @tam2cul.”

It showed Tamanna is not only her ex-roommate, good pal but also her maid of honour at her wedding Jodhpur. The video is too cute to handle.

Lately, Priyanka Chopra hit the headlines for her memoir ‘Unfinished’. 


