Priyanka Chopra wishes bestie Tamanna Dutta on birthday very adorably





Priyanka Chopra wishes her ex-roommate and friend Tamanna Dutta with a sweet video.

PeeCee shared a video with Tamanna to wish her on her birthday. The actress captioned the video saying, “From being a roommate to my maid of honour.. we have been through so many ups and downs.. but always together. I miss celebrating you with you this year but pls know you are very loved. Happy birthday Tam! @tam2cul.”

It showed Tamanna is not only her ex-roommate, good pal but also her maid of honour at her wedding Jodhpur. The video is too cute to handle.

Lately, Priyanka Chopra hit the headlines for her memoir ‘Unfinished’.