Priyanka Chopra visits her new restaurant Sona in NY, enjoys gol gappa





After three years of hard work, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s new restaurant in the New York City is ready for all to relish Indian delicacies in the foreign land. The desi girl could not contain her happiness and she shared a glimpse of her lavish restaurant ‘Sona’.

The actress gorges on pani puri, dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a dish could be seen full of pakoras and prawns. She paid a visit to Sona with her friends on Saturday night.

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” she wrote along with a set of photos.

She introduced the restaurant as “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

Priyanka also shared a picture of her private dining room at the restaurant where Mimi's was engraved at the wall. 'Mimi' is PeeCee's nickname and she had earlier revealed in an interview that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.

She looked as alluring as always in a light blue stripe patterned shirt that she paired with neon yellow coloured high-waist wide-leg pants. She accessorised the look with some matching jewellery and her signature brown lipstick.