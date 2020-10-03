Priyanka Chopra unveils cover of her memoir ‘Unfinished’





Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has unveiled the cover of her memoir, Unfinished: "My Life Is Not A Fairytale"

While unveiling the memoir, PeeCee wrote, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much Unfinished."

Priyanka added, "But the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I've realized that being 'unfinished' has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life."

Talking about her "evolution", Priyanka Chopra said her life is "no fairy tale": "I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn't (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that's what my evolution as an individual required."

Priyanka added that while her memoir will reveal "how I became me during the 'in between' of what you haven't seen," it is intended to inspire readers to "walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next."

"This is so incredible. I'm so proud of you," commented Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, who also made a personal request: "Can I please get a signed copy?" he wrote on his Instagram while sharing the big news: "Everyone go pre order my wife's beautiful memoir now!"

Her memoir, Unfinished, has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order.

“Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,” Priyanka wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Unfinished is expected to arrive in January.