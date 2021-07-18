Priyanka Chopra turns 39: Kareena Katrina, Anushka shower love, wishes





The desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra turned 39 today and on her special day, her colleagues from the industry wishes her lots of success and happiness.

Here’s what they tweeted: -

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever.

Anil Kapoor, who played PeeCee’s father in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' wished his reel daughter as, "Happy birthday PC! Here's to another year of taking over the world," he wrote on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif recalled early days, she wrote,"From our days at guruji , how I used to dread (dancing after you) your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life , some important car rides and night out , every time we meet. it's always a blast -Keep riding higher and higher," she posted on her Instagram Story.

Actor Anushka Chopra shared a poster of Priyanka Chopra and wished her, "blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness".

"Keep conquering the world, and breaking the glass ceiling everytime. Stay empowered and 100 per cent bada**, lots of love," Sonam Kapoor posted on Instagram Story.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting in London for her upcoming web series 'Citadel', directed by the Russo Brothers. The spy thriller series stars Richard Madden in the male lead.