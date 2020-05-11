Priyanka Chopra steps out of her LA home for the first time in two months





After two months of self-isolation with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra stepped out of her house for the first time. She wore a mask and her hair flowing in the wind. PeeCee captioned the image, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan.” Designer Manish Malhotra commented to the post, “Your eyes sparkle always.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress is seen wearing a mustard-colored round neck t-shirt.

Just a week into the isolation, Priyanka had shared her state of mind in March. She had said in a live video, “This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”