Priyanka Chopra slays in printed Fendi midi dress at Wimbledon





Priyanka Chopra attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova and she looked stylish in a printed white Fendi midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection.

She is accessorised with stunning earrings, waist belt and tied her hair in a bun. She also carried a tan leather bag with quirky peep-toe black sandals with the outfit.

The desi girl shared several pictures from the tournament. She is seen sitting next to Natasha Poonawalla. Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles.

Other bigwigs that attended the match was tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Other attendees are Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on the web series debut, ‘Citadel’.