Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a blue saree, Nick says ‘stunning’





At the Umang event, Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a blue saree and her husband Nick Jonas is in love with PeeCee’s saree avatar. Commenting on Priyanka’s picture in blue saree, Nick wrote, “Stunning". The actress was dressed in a blue saree with matching sleeveless blouse, blue Bangles, Kundan danglers and a bindi.

The actress’s desi look also impressed Urvashi Rautela, who commented, "Stunnnnningggg".

Fans also loved Priyanka's ethnic avatar. One fan commented: "Gorgeousness is here!" Another wrote: "Saree makes you more attractive".

Another fan commented: "Who's the hottest girl in the world? #desigirl".

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime series 'Citadel' alongside Richard, produced by the Russo brothers, of 'Avengers: Endgame' fame. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for 'The White Tiger' co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and is helmed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.