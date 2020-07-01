Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime





The Desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra has signed a ‘two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal’ with Amazon.

“As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon,” Priyanka wrote in an Instagram post.

“And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that,” she added in her post.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Variety, “Priyanka and I bonded over a shared passion for diverse global storytelling. Priyanka is drawn to exciting original content and characters that can resonate globally. She’s a powerhouse producer, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her for years to come.”

Presently, Priyanka is working on two Amazon. One is reality dance show Sangeet, which she is co-producing with her singer husband Nick Jonas. The other one is Anthony and Joe Russo’s Citadel, a spy drama in which she act along with Richard Madden of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Bodyguard’.

Because the deal is a global one, the actress will get to make content in both English and Hindi languages. “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling. Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want,” she said.