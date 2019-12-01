Priyanka Chopra shares unseen wedding pictures on first anniversary





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated first wedding anniversary on December 1st and the actress shared unseen wedding pictures. The pictures are too adorable to handle.

Priyanka shared a series of images from their twin wedding holding hands that took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur last year. Expressing her love for Nick, she wrote, “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas.”

Priyanka Chopra thanked fans and friends for their love and blessings. “And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.

The post garnered more than 7 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours. Actor Mini Mathur also wished the couple, “Happy happy anniversary Priyanka & Nick !! Keep the love flowing. wishing you both soooo much joy.”

Nick also shared a picture from their Christian ceremony and wished Priyanka, saying, “One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.” Priyanka dropping a heart and kiss emoji in the comments section.