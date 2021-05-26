Priyanka Chopra shares the secret of her happy marriage with Nick Jonas





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are happily married for two years.On a recent chat with an entertainment portal, Priyanka opened up on the secret to a happy marriage. She told Vigue Australia: “I am just two years in. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much,” said the actor but added that for her conversation is the key. “According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret”.

Priyanka on her epic wedding with Nick Jonas, “The secret behind world’s most epic wedding was doing it in two months. Because we did not have time to think about anything. So, by the time it was done, it was just perfect, epic.”

The actor quipped, “The secret is to just keep my head down and keep working. Always look for the next step and never rest on your laurels. If you want to keep moving, the only thing you have got to do is move”.

The couple’s latest appearance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 wins hearts. The couple sparked love on the red carpet and remained an inseparable soul throughout. Lately, Nick has suffered injuries and PeeCee flew all the way from London to Los Angeles to be by her injured husband's side. However, the singer recovered and he got to make his presence felt at the award ceremony. The 'Sucker' singer gives credit to his actress wifey for his speedy recovery.

Nick Jonas showers praise on his wife, “I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you @priyankachopra.