Priyanka Chopra shares Holi picture with Nick Jonas





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi to the fullest. After attending Isha Amabni’s Holi bash in Mumbai, the couple headed to Pune to enjoy the festival of colour.

Completed drenched in colour, the ‘Quantico’ actress shared picture with Nick and wished her fans a happy Holi. "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi," she wrote.

Few days before Holi, Nick and Priyanka arrived in India to celebrate the festival of colour.

Isha Ambani hosted a grand Holi party at her residence and it was graced by who’s who of Bollywood. Inside pictures of Isha’s holi celebration are doing the round on net. From Priyanka Chopra to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood biggies attended the bash.

Pictures and videos showed Priyanka and Nick had a whale of time together. The happily married couple splashed colour on one another and in one of the photos, Nick is seen cleaning his hands on Priyanka’s dress. They were inseparable throughout the party. Another couple that grabbed attention and enjoyed the festivity of colour to the fullest is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

"My first Holi. So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," Nick Jonas captioned the image which has Priyanka, Katrina and himself totally drenched in holi colours.

Nick dedicated his second post to Priyanka, he wrote, "She makes me smile a lot."

Isha’s massive garden is filled with water-filled tubs and lots of food and drinks.