Priyanka Chopra recalls the day when Nick Jonas asked to marry him





Priyanka Chopra went down the memory lane and recalled the moment when her darling husband and noted singer Nick Jonas proposed to her for marriage.

Sharing a cute mirror selfie photo with Nick kissing her on the cheek, PeeCee wrote, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time, you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you."

Nick reacted to his wife's post with a sweet comment. "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful," he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka celebrated her 38th birthday with Nick in California.

Nick had proposed to Priyanka in Greece in July 2018. They had a roka ceremony in Mumbai and the couple got married on December 1st and December 2nd according to Hindu and Christian rituals at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.