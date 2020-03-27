Priyanka Chopra opens up on having children Nick Jonas





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are happily married for two years but the couple has not yet planned to expand their family.

In a new interview with Tatler magazine, the 37-year-old opened up about starting a family with her husband.

‘Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,’ she told the publication.

'But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.’

Nick and Priyanka got married on December 1st and December 2nd according to Hindu and Christian rituals. The ‘Baywatch’ actress also opened up about how they keep their relationship strong.

‘We wrote like five things that we love about each other,’ the star recalled. ‘And the first thing he said was your ambition. I've never heard a guy say that.’

The couple confessed that someday, they will definitely have a baby but not anytime soon.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority. Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up," the source revealed.

Nick and PeeCee are not under a pressure of having baby Jonas. They want to take things slow. "Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing," the insider added.

Nick and Priyanka have been travelling a lot and enjoying their married life to the fullest. PeeCee has been regularly sharing pictures of their travel diary and they are giving couple goals.